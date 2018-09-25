Tue September 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

Punjab National Senior Squash begins

LAHORE: Several qualifying round matches were decided in 4th Punjab National Senior Squash Championship 2018 here at Punjab Squash Complex Lahore on Monday.

According to information provided by Secretary PSA Sheraz Saleem, more than 100 players from all over Pakistan participating. On the first day two qualifying rounds were played in which 24 matches were played and in first qualifying round 16 matches while in 2nd qualifying round 8 matches were played. On Tuesday 25th September the last and final qualifying round will be played then on 26th September main round matches will start. At that moment Secretsry PSA Sheraz Saleem, Vp Tariq Farooq Rana and all officials of PSA were presented.

Men Senior Category, 1st Qualifying Round:

Ahmad Amin (PB) beat Fahad Idrees (PB) score 11-3, 11-4 (19 mins).

Abdul Qadir (PB) beat Farman Ahmad (PB) score 11-4, 11-6 (14 mins).

M.Samiullah (KP) beat Fahim Ahmad (PB) score 11-2, 11-5 (10 mins).

Asif Khan Khalil (KP) beat Shahzad (KP) score 11-7, 11-1 (10 mins).

Haroon Khan (KP) beat Samad Khan (PB) score 11-5, 11-3 (12 mins).

Salman Zeb (PB) beat Hamza Bhatti (PB) score 11-5, 4-11, 11-6 (16 mins).

Moin Rauf (PB) beat Taimoor Ayaz (KP) score 11-6, 11-3 (12 mins).

Zeeshan Gul (KP) beat Raees Khan (ARMY) score 12-10, 11-8 (20 mins).

Haris Iqbal (KP) beat M.Uzair Rasheed (PB) score 11-8, 11-9 (20 mins).

Saad Abdullah (Sindh) beat Asif Mehmood (PB) score 11-9, 13-11 (20 mins).

Abbas Shaukat (KP) beat M.Faizan Khan (KP) score 11-7, 11-3 (12 mins).

Hassaan Raza (PB) beat Shehreyar Ashfaq (PB) score 11-1, 11-6 (10 mins).

M.Arif (KP) beat Fawad Khalil (KP) score 11-5, 12-10 (15 mins).

Rizwan Gul (KP) beat Abdul Basit Uppal (PB) score 11-4, 11-2 (12 mins).

Sheikh Saqib (WAPDA) beat Zain Ramzan (PB) score 11-8, 11-6 (12 mins).

Mujahid Hussain (PB) beat M.Naeem (NAVY) score 11-8, 11-9 (15 mins).

Men Senior Category 2nd Qualifying Round:

Zeeshan Gul (KP) beat M.Samiullah (KP) score 8-11, 11-7, 11-5 (18 mins).

Salman Zeb (ARMY) beat Rizwan Gul (KP) score 12-10, 11-1 (15 mins).

Haris Iqbal (KP) beat Saad Abdullah (Sindh) score 11-8, 11-4 (15 mins).

Abbas Shaukat (KP) beat M.Arif (KP) score 14-12, 11-5

M.Abdul Qadir (SNGPL) beat Haroon Khan (KP) score 11-2, 5-11, 11-7 (18 mins).

Asif Khan Khalil (KP) beat Ahmad Amin (PB) score 11-6, 13-11 (18 mins).

Moin Rauf (PB) beat Hassaan Raza (PB) score 11-4, 11-4 (12 mins).

Sheikh Saqib (PB) beat Mujahid Hussain (PB) score 11-13, 11-4, 11-4 (26 mins).

