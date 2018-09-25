Faisalabad take slender lead against Lahore (B)

ISLAMABAD: Faisalabad took slender first innings lead on the second against Lahore Blues in the Triangular Series National Under-19 match at the Mirpur (AJK) Stadium day Monday.

Lahore were bowled out for 276 in reply to Faisalabad first innings total of 296 for 9. At close of play Faisalabad reached 27 for 2 in their second innings.Earlier, Syed Taqi Bilgrami (57) and Attayab Ahmed (52) hit half centuries for Lahore Blues with Abdullah Zubair (4-72) and Ammad Butt (3-66) bowling well for Faisalbad.

Scores: Faisalabad 296-9 in 83 overs (Zohaib Amanat 57, Mashal Khan 48, Ali Haider 41, Ibtisham Ul Haq 3-65, Asad Khan 2-22, M Bilal 2-67, Shahroze Afzal 2-91) and 27-2 in 24 overs (M Bilal 2-12)

Lahore Blues 276 all out in 82.5 overs (Syed Taqi Bilgrami 57, Attayab Ahmed 52, Fahad Munir 48, Saad Ali Refat 47, Abdullah Zubair 4-72, Ammad Butt 3-66, Suliman Shafqat 2-51).