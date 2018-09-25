Tue September 25, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

Cop among 5,315 ticketed for helmet violation

LAHORE: City traffic police launched a massive crackdown on bikers without helmet in the provincial metropolis and issued tickets to around 5,315 bikers on Monday.

DSP Anarkali also issued fine ticket to a police constable on violation of helmet. On Mall Road, the bikers were not allowed to enter the road without helmet. Around 176 bikers received fine tickets only on Mall Road. CTO Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik appealed to the citizens not to travel without helmet for their own and others safety.

Following the orders of Lahore High Court, City traffic police launched a campaign to save citizens from increasing road traffic accidents. City traffic police had warned citizens to wear helmets otherwise action will be taken against them from Monday.

On Monday, traffic wardens mounted pickets at 32 points on Mall Road and stopped citizens from entering the road without helmets. They also briefed them about the utility of the helmet in accidents. Heavy fines starting from maximum Rs700 were also imposed for violations. Additional 42 traffic wardens were deputed to implement the ban. According to the handout, action against 5,315 bikers was taken during the first shift while DSP Anarkali Circle ticketted around 800 bikers which was recorded as the highest number. CTO also thanked the media persons on highlighting the campaign on print and electronic media. The crackdown resulted into the price hike of helmets. The helmet of Rs500 value was sold for Rs800. The demand will further result into raise of helmet price.

