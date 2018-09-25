Workshop on school libraries association held

KARACHI: School Libraries Association, a volunteer group setup by school and university librarians across the city is a first of its kind, working actively with the vision to empower school librarians for the 21st century challenges, says a press release.

The association organized its first workshop entitled Future Ready School Libraries - A strategic planning workshop, at the Generation’s School, North Campus. Nuzhat Kidvai and Amtul Sajjad from Beacon House School System were among the facilitators. Both have vast experience in transforming libraries according to the new era and demands.

The session started with brainstorming activities, interactive group discussions for creating visions and missions, and creating a workable action plan. Noor-ud-din Merchant, director SLA presented his thoughts with the audience and thanked everyone for their presence. Workshop was attended by 38 librarians and school heads from different schools. The ceremony was concluded with a vote of thanks from Director Programs. After the workshop Rabia Jadoon welcomed to participants.