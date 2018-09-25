Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel
India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Complaint cell to be set up at Punjab CM’s office: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that ministries concerned have been given targets to implement the 100-day agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He disclosed that a complaint cell will be set up in chief minister’s office to solve the people’s problems and added that the state-of-the-art system would be devised for it. He said that he had been personally supervising the progress made by these departments.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the chief minister said that 100-day agenda was an initiative of bringing qualitative improvements in the lives of the people and instructions had been issued to implement it. Consistent monitoring of the progress made on this agenda is being done, he added. He said that implementation of 100-day programme would be made at every cost because it was an initiative of providing relief to the people. The incumbent government is the own government of the people and the problems will be solved at their doorsteps.

He said the PTI government will promote supremacy of justice, merit and good governance. He disclosed that a complaint cell would be set up in chief minister’s office to solve the people’s problems and added that the state-of-the-art system would be devised for it.

People will be provided necessary relief through this cell which will proactively work to redress the grievances of the general public at the earliest, concluded the CM. This is noteworthy that Prime Minister Imran Khan while chairing the meeting of Punjab Cabinet on Sunday had also directed Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to set up a complaint cell at CM office to address public complaints.

In the meeting, the PM had also praised Usman Buzdar and stated that Punjab was fortunate to have a leader like him. He had stated that Usman Buzdar was the leader in Punjab and the match against status quo in the province had to be won under his captaincy. The PM had also hailed Usman Buzdar for showing respect to everyone and for being available to public seven days a week.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy