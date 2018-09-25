Complaint cell to be set up at Punjab CM’s office: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that ministries concerned have been given targets to implement the 100-day agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He disclosed that a complaint cell will be set up in chief minister’s office to solve the people’s problems and added that the state-of-the-art system would be devised for it. He said that he had been personally supervising the progress made by these departments.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the chief minister said that 100-day agenda was an initiative of bringing qualitative improvements in the lives of the people and instructions had been issued to implement it. Consistent monitoring of the progress made on this agenda is being done, he added. He said that implementation of 100-day programme would be made at every cost because it was an initiative of providing relief to the people. The incumbent government is the own government of the people and the problems will be solved at their doorsteps.

He said the PTI government will promote supremacy of justice, merit and good governance.

People will be provided necessary relief through this cell which will proactively work to redress the grievances of the general public at the earliest, concluded the CM. This is noteworthy that Prime Minister Imran Khan while chairing the meeting of Punjab Cabinet on Sunday had also directed Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to set up a complaint cell at CM office to address public complaints.

In the meeting, the PM had also praised Usman Buzdar and stated that Punjab was fortunate to have a leader like him. He had stated that Usman Buzdar was the leader in Punjab and the match against status quo in the province had to be won under his captaincy. The PM had also hailed Usman Buzdar for showing respect to everyone and for being available to public seven days a week.