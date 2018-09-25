Copper eases

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Melbourne: London copper eased on Monday as buying was thinned by holidays in China and Japan, a session after it notched up its biggest one-day advance in more than five years on receding trade war concerns.
London Metal Exchange slipped by 1 percent to $6,303 a tonne by 0242 GMT, after prices surged by 4.6 percent in the previous session to $6,382.50 a tonne, the highest since July 10.* HOLIDAYS: The Shanghai Futures Exchange was closed for its mid-Autumn holiday.
The United States is optimistic about finding a way forward in its trade dispute with China, but it does not have a date scheduled for further talks as it assesses Beijing´s response to the latest round of tariffs, a senior White House official said on Friday. Russian aluminium giant United Company Rusal is assembling a team of traders in China, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as the spectre of U.S. sanctions hangs over its sales to customers in the West.
