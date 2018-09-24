Faisalabad manage good total in U-19 Cricket

ISLAMABAD: Faisalabad raced to 296 for 9 in the first innings of the National Under-19 Triangular Series match against Lahore Blues at the Mirpur Ground Sunday.

Put into bat first, Faisalabad were served well by Zohaib Amanat (57) and Mashal Khan (48). For Lahore Ibtishamul Haq (3-65) bowled well.At the draw of stumps on opening day, Lahore Blues reached 37 for no loss in reply.

Score: Faisalabad 296-9 in 83 overs (Zohaib Amanat 57, Mashal Khan 48, Ali Haider 41, Abdullah Zubair 35, Ibtisham Ul Haq 3-65, Asad Khan 2-22, M. Bilal 2-67, Shahroze Afzal 2-91) Lahore Region Blues 37-0 in 13 overs