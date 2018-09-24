Hazlewood, Cummins set for NSW return

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Australia’s injured Test quicks, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, are likely to make a comeback for New South Wales in their One-day Cup game against Queensland on October 1.
Hazlewood returned 1-30 when St. George took on Randwick-Petersham in a grade match on Saturday, the same game in which David Warner returned to competitive cricket in Australia with an unbeaten 155.
Cummins, meanwhile, picked up two wickets in Penrith’s 227-run victory over Hawkesbury. Both of them are expected to be in the New South Wales team for the game against Queensland, signalling a return to match fitness after long injury layoffs.
The two, both of whom have been dealing with back injuries, are missing Australia’s two-Test series against Pakistan, which begins on October 7 in the United Arab Emirates, where Mitchell Starc will make a comeback after a right leg injury.
