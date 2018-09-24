Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing

Sports

A
Agencies
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hazlewood, Cummins set for NSW return

SYDNEY: Australia’s injured Test quicks, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, are likely to make a comeback for New South Wales in their One-day Cup game against Queensland on October 1.

Hazlewood returned 1-30 when St. George took on Randwick-Petersham in a grade match on Saturday, the same game in which David Warner returned to competitive cricket in Australia with an unbeaten 155.

Cummins, meanwhile, picked up two wickets in Penrith’s 227-run victory over Hawkesbury. Both of them are expected to be in the New South Wales team for the game against Queensland, signalling a return to match fitness after long injury layoffs.

The two, both of whom have been dealing with back injuries, are missing Australia’s two-Test series against Pakistan, which begins on October 7 in the United Arab Emirates, where Mitchell Starc will make a comeback after a right leg injury.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy