Five gunned down in Chakwal

CHAKWAL: At least five men were killed by armed motorcyclists here on Saturday.

According to the police, the assailants opened fire on the deceased outside the court. The deceased, who hailed from the same village, were there in connection with a hearing. Their bodies were sent to a hospital. Separately an Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) sentenced a man to life in connection with a Dera Ghazi Khan killing on Friday. The court also fined him Rs200 000.