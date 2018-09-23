Wolfgang Haffner Concert

The Goethe-Institut Pakistan will host a concert of Wolfgang Haffner & Band from 8pm to 11pm on October 18 at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi. This concert is one of the 10 performances on their South Asian tour. Haffner is one of Europe’s most prolific jazz drummers and composers. He has played with some of the best known German and international jazz musicians across generations and has garnered enormous international success. He will be performing for a second time in Karachi after many years. Call 021-35661633 for more information.