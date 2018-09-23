Looking for jobs

The rate of unemployment is increasing at an alarming rate. Highly-qualified people are running from pillar to post in search of a job. But there are simply no jobs available. Many people travel to other countries to find a job. Some stay behind and work at more than one place to earn a decent amount of income.

According to a survey, in 2017, at least thirty thousand people moved to Saudi Arabia to find employment opportunities. It is unfortunate that no government has taken any step to create job opportunities for people. Before coming into power, the PTI promised to create jobs for the unemployed youth. It is hoped that the party will deliver on its promises.

Muna Manzoor (Turbat )