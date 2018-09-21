9th Muharram processions taken out across Punjab

MULTAN: Thousands of mourners participated in the 9th Muharram procession which was taken out from Mumtazabad Imambargah Gulistan-e-Zahra. Mourners paid tribute to martyrdoms of Karbala and Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) by observing self-flagellation and beating of chests. Internet and cellular services remained suspended across the procession routes.

10TH MUHARRAM SECURITY: More than 5,000 police personnel and volunteers are performing security duties on Ashura day where 117 processions and 137 Majalis are also scheduled. At least 21 processions and 36 Majalis Aza are placed in highly sensitive category ‘A’, said the police. Around 112 Tazia processions will also be part of the mourning processions.

Talking to journalists, City Police Officer Munir Masud Marth said more than 5,000 personnel were performing security duties, including 3066 police personnel, 400 police Qaumi Razakars and 1700 volunteers. He said all SPs would perform duties in their respective areas to provide foolproof security shelter to the mourners. Ten police reserves would remain on standby at the police line. The first largest mourning procession would be taken out from Mohallah Jhik which will culminate at Haveli Murid Shah in the evening. More than 10,000 mourners will participate in it.

The second biggest procession will start from the Astana Laal Shah from Kutchery Road. The procession will end at the tomb of Shah Shams at Karbala Darbar, followed by a majlis and walking on fire. The third procession will start from Imambargah Kashana-i-Shabbir and will end at the same place.

BAHAWALPUR: As many as 85 mourning processions of 9th Muharam were taken out in Bahawalpur division on Thursday. Briefing about the security measures, Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer Faisal Rana said strict security arrangements were adopted in Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan and Bahawalnagar districts.

He further said that 158 Majalis would also be held out of them eight are declared most sensitive. He said that 5508 police personnel had been deployed for the security of these processions and Majalis. He said the routes of processions had been technically swept and snipers of police and Elite Force had been deployed at the rooftops. The RPO urged the media to avoid releasing any news without confirmation.

TOBA TEK SINGH: DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed has said that 79 Ashura processions and 12 Majalis would be held in the district on 10th Muharram.

He said 1242 policemen, 119 Qaumi Razakars and 650 volunteers had been deputed for the security of processions and majalis. He added that extraordinary security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order at sensitive places. CCTV cameras and fences have been installed while the participants of processions and majalis will be checked through detectors and walk-through security gates, he added.