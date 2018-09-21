5,620 outlets of quacks sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed 5,620 outlets of quacks during raids on over 18,300 treatment centres across Punjab.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, over 5,400 quacks had closed down their outlets and started other businesses. District administrations concerned also inspected 3,130 premises and sealed over 1,500 outlets under the Punjab Healthcare Commission Act 2010. Collectively, since April 17, 2018, both the PHC and district authorities had inspected 21,486 treatment centres, and sealed over 7,000 quacks’ businesses. The PHC teams sealed maximum number of 845 outlets in Lahore, 447 in Faisalabad, Gujranwala 368, Sheikhupura 360 and 350 in Kasur. So far, a fine of more than Rs119.66 million had been imposed on quacks.

UHS: A meeting of University of Health Sciences’ (UHS) Board of Governors (BoGs) was held here in varsity’s senate hall on Thursday. According to a press release issued here, the meeting was attended by BoGs members Prof Dr Malik Hussain Mubbashar, Seema Elahi Baloch, VC UHS Prof Dr Javed Akram, Additional Secretary Finance and Special Secretary, Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education department of the Punjab. All the members agreed that Supreme Court’s orders would be complied in letter and spirit.