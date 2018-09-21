No home

This refers to the letter ‘Sector E-12’ (Sep 11) by Muhammad Hassan. The writer is hoping that the CDA will someday start development work in Islamabad’s Sector E-12. I am also in the same boat. I bought my plot in the hope of having a place of my own. However, many years have passed and no development work has been started to date. There are so many people who have been waiting for the authorities concerned to start construction work in the sector for the last 20 years. But, it seems that the authorities have chosen to turn a blind eye to the plight of people.

Muhammad Ahsan

Nowshera