Govt to implement every court order: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said the government respected the judiciary and its decisions, and it would implement every court decision.

In a statement, he said the matters of courts and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had nothing to do with the government.

He said that NAB is an autonomous institution and has the authority to perform its functions according to law.

The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believed in strengthening of the institutions, he said adding on the death of Kulsoom Nawaz, the government provided facilities to the accused in the light of Islamic and moral traditions.

The information minister said it was the wish and interest of people of Pakistan that corruption should be eradicated from the country.

The government was trustee of the wishes of the people and according to law, it would continue to fulfill its responsibilities to bring justice to those who looted national wealth, he added.