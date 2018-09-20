Karachi Whites thrash ZTBL, Rawalpindi down PTV

KARACHI: Anwar Ali took five wickets as Karachi Whites thrashed ZTBL by an innings and 79 runs in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match here at National Stadium on Wednesday.

ZTBL, who had conceded 264 runs lead, were bowled out for 175 in their second innings. ZTBL scored 207 in their first innings, in response to which Karachi Whites piled up 461.

Rawalpindi thrashed PTV by 10 wickets thanks to brilliant four-wicket hauls by Saad Altaf and Toseeq Shah at Rawalpindi Stadium. Following on, PTV were dismissed for 320, which meant Rawalpindi needed only 45 to win which they achieved without losing any wicket.

In response to Rawalpindi’s first innings total of 392, PTV had perished for 116 in their first innings. At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, the match between HBL and Lahore Whites ended in a draw with the bankers scoring 234 for seven in their second innings. Zohaib Khan was their highest scorer with 59 runs in which he hit four fours and a six.

Mohammad Irfan got five wickets.

HBL had scored 386 in their first innings.

Lahore Whites, in response, made 340.