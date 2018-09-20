Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms

Business

TAS
Tariq Ahmed Saeedi
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Textile exports increase to $2.26 billion in two months

KARACHI: Textile exports marginally rose four percent to $2.26 billion in the first two months of the current fiscal year of 2018/19 as value-added sector recorded increase in export revenue during the period with knitwear witnessing double-digit growth, official data showed on Wednesday.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that textile exports amounted to $2.18 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Knitwear exports surged 11.3 percent to $488.82 million in the first two months. Exports of bedwear increased 2.7 percent to $394.98 million. Towel exports rose 7 percent to $125.2 million. Exports of readymade garments increased 4.1 percent to $435.4 million in the first two months of the current fiscal year.

Knitwear garment exporter Jawed Bilwani said the growth stemmed from orders shifted from Bangladesh where workers rumbled on low wages.

Textile workers lodged protests against new wage announcement by the government and warned go-slows threatening the industry that fetched $30 billion in exports revenue, accounting for 83 percent of the country’s total exports in 2017/18.

“We are currently receiving spillovers,” Bilwani said. “Actual orders are still not coming.”

Bilwani said government’s decision to exempt export-oriented sector from a recent gas tariff hike would give some respite.

The government announced up to 143 percent increase in gas tariffs in a move to reduce outstanding receivables of state-run Sui Southern Gas Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, which swelled to Rs152 billion.

Textile exports surged 26 percent month-on-month and increased 7.3 percent year-on-year to $1.26 billion in August.

Bilwani, who is also chief coordinator of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said the cost of production in the country is high. Industrialists in Karachi receive water at two dollar/gallon compared to 35 cents/gallon in other parts of the country.

The new government expressed readiness to resolve critical issues, including stuck refunds, facing the industry.

“If this happens exports would further increase,” Bilwani said. “Textile industry has potential to earn $25 billion in annual revenue.”

Analyst Mirat Hyder at brokerage Taurus Securities said surge in exports is a promising early sign of the country’s external sector benefitting from its devalued currency.

“Since August 2017, the US dollar has appreciated 17.55 percent,” Hyder added.

PBS data further showed that total exports increased 5.1 percent in the July-August period.

Food exports soared 10.6 percent to $568.5 million during the two months period. Of the total, rice exports amounted to $223.9 million, almost flat compared to corresponding months a year earlier. Sugar exports soared 58 percent to $51.1 million in the July-August period.

In July-August, imports stood at $9.83 billion, slightly up compared to $9.73 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.

Oil imports rose 30.1 percent to $2.64 billion in the first two months of the current fiscal year. The second biggest import bill was of machinery, which stood at $1.59 billion, down 19 percent year-on-year in the period under review.

“In the long run, we can see that strengthening Brent corresponds with a weakening rupee, which predictably erodes a negative balance of trade as exports become competitive and imports become expensive,” Hyder said. “In the short run, we can see that a weakening Brent can relieve some of the pressures of our import bill.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral