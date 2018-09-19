Leading golfers to feature in CNS Golf

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Golf Championship will be held at Karachi Golf Club from October 14. The winning prize for this event will be $300,000. Leading golfers from Asia including host Pakistan will take part in the event. Defending champion and national Golfer Ashfaq Ahmad will defend his title. A delegation of Asian Golfers visited Karachi Golf Club and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for events.
LAHORE: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Golf Championship will be held at Karachi Golf Club from October 14. The winning prize for this event will be $300,000. Leading golfers from Asia including host Pakistan will take part in the event. Defending champion and national Golfer Ashfaq Ahmad will defend his title. A delegation of Asian Golfers visited Karachi Golf Club and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for events.
Comments