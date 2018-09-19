Leading golfers to feature in CNS Golf

LAHORE: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Golf Championship will be held at Karachi Golf Club from October 14. The winning prize for this event will be $300,000. Leading golfers from Asia including host Pakistan will take part in the event. Defending champion and national Golfer Ashfaq Ahmad will defend his title. A delegation of Asian Golfers visited Karachi Golf Club and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for events.