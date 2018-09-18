Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dickason impressed bysecurity at squash events

ISLAMABAD: Security assessment ahead of each and every international squash event held in Pakistan even has surprised Sam Dickason - the Independent Security Agency (ISA) representative who was here to check such arrangements during CAS International concluded only on Friday.

Talking to The News during the event, Dickason said that coming here before the start of every international squash event had been a useless exercise in a broader sense. “I have never seen the security arrangements as solid and up to the mark as these were seen here for each and every international squash event from the time the Sports Risk representative started visiting here.”

Dickason said that each time he landed here he found even better arrangements. “The best thing about security measures taken in Pakistan is that these get better and better with each passing event. Every time I reach here I find even better measures to look after security of visitors at all levels.”

Over the years a large number of foreign players visited Pakistan in connection with different international events. Be it a squash, tennis, kabaddi or badminton event, players and athletes turned up in numbers to compete. “I myself have no clue as why such assessment is required only in Pakistan. Wherever I go I tell the sports organisers there to follow Pakistan system of security when it comes to making arrangements for international events.”

When asked why such arrangements were not required from other squash playing countries and why the international squash bodies only look eager to see this in Pakistan, Dickason said he had no clue of that. “Yes, I admit that this process is only being adopted for Pakistan and for no other country. But I cannot say as why such measures are being taken for Pakistan only.”

Without naming any other country Dickason maintained Pakistan comparatively was a much safer country. “Pakistan is comparatively much safer than most of other squash playing countries. Why these measures only for Pakistan I cannot say as I have to do what I have been asked to do.”

The News has learnt that organizers of each and every international squash event held in Pakistan have to pay an extra $ 5000 to the Agency for rendering the services for this uncalled for exercise. It puts extra financial pressure on the organizers and besides arranging for the tournament expenditures, paying extra for useless exercise makes the organizers think twice before hosting international event.

Luring sponsors for squash has always been a difficult proposition in Pakistan. In such a scenario putting extra load is nothing less than making the things even more difficult for those willing to work for the promotion of the game. The Professional Squash Association (PSA) and World Squash Federation (WSF) would have to think more realistically when it comes to dealing with Pakistan. Now when the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches and host of other international events are being organized in Pakistan regularly, living with old rhetoric would serve no purpose.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook