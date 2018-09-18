Dickason impressed bysecurity at squash events

ISLAMABAD: Security assessment ahead of each and every international squash event held in Pakistan even has surprised Sam Dickason - the Independent Security Agency (ISA) representative who was here to check such arrangements during CAS International concluded only on Friday.

Talking to The News during the event, Dickason said that coming here before the start of every international squash event had been a useless exercise in a broader sense. “I have never seen the security arrangements as solid and up to the mark as these were seen here for each and every international squash event from the time the Sports Risk representative started visiting here.”

Dickason said that each time he landed here he found even better arrangements. “The best thing about security measures taken in Pakistan is that these get better and better with each passing event. Every time I reach here I find even better measures to look after security of visitors at all levels.”

Over the years a large number of foreign players visited Pakistan in connection with different international events. Be it a squash, tennis, kabaddi or badminton event, players and athletes turned up in numbers to compete. “I myself have no clue as why such assessment is required only in Pakistan. Wherever I go I tell the sports organisers there to follow Pakistan system of security when it comes to making arrangements for international events.”

When asked why such arrangements were not required from other squash playing countries and why the international squash bodies only look eager to see this in Pakistan, Dickason said he had no clue of that. “Yes, I admit that this process is only being adopted for Pakistan and for no other country. But I cannot say as why such measures are being taken for Pakistan only.”

Without naming any other country Dickason maintained Pakistan comparatively was a much safer country. “Pakistan is comparatively much safer than most of other squash playing countries. Why these measures only for Pakistan I cannot say as I have to do what I have been asked to do.”

The News has learnt that organizers of each and every international squash event held in Pakistan have to pay an extra $ 5000 to the Agency for rendering the services for this uncalled for exercise. It puts extra financial pressure on the organizers and besides arranging for the tournament expenditures, paying extra for useless exercise makes the organizers think twice before hosting international event.

Luring sponsors for squash has always been a difficult proposition in Pakistan. In such a scenario putting extra load is nothing less than making the things even more difficult for those willing to work for the promotion of the game. The Professional Squash Association (PSA) and World Squash Federation (WSF) would have to think more realistically when it comes to dealing with Pakistan. Now when the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches and host of other international events are being organized in Pakistan regularly, living with old rhetoric would serve no purpose.