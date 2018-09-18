Faisalabad officials vow to promote cricket

LAHORE: The newly-elected officials of the Faisalabad District Cricket Association President Hasidullah Shahid, Secretary Ijaz Farooq and group leader Rana Anis Ahmed Khan said on Monday that the promotion of cricket in letter and spirit is their main priority.

They said that for the purpose they will take along all the cricket loving people and club officials. Hasib said that for the last year or so club cricket activity was not taking place in Faisalabad. But they will revive all the activities as they have returned. Ijaz said that they held quite healthy cricket activities during the last three years. Now it will start again from where it was left, he added.