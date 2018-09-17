Mon September 17, 2018
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
Streamlining the EAC

Streamlining the EAC
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today
Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania
Mini-budget, mega issues

Mini-budget, mega issues

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today
20 injured as train derails near Attock

20 injured as train derails near Attock

Agencies
September 17, 2018

Indian army man among three accused in Haryana student’s gang rape

CHANDIGARH: One of the three accused in the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman is an army man posted in Rajasthan and a police team has been sent to arrest him, Haryana DGP BS Sandhu said.

The police also released the pictures of the suspects named Munish, Nishu and Pankaj — the Indian army personnel. The trio allegedly abducted the woman from a bus stop and raped her in Haryana’s Mahendargarh district on Wednesday. "Of the three accused, one is an army man and a police team has gone to Rajasthan to arrest him.

I am sure he will be arrested today," he said. Sandhu said all the three accused were known to the victim. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case. According to the complaint, the woman was allegedly kidnapped by the accused, who arrived in a car, and took her to a secluded place where she was raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives. The accused left her near a bus stop in Kanina later in the day.

However, the father of the young woman, a school topper who was felicitated by the government, told reporters that she could have been raped by 8-10 persons. Her mother has accused the police of failing to take action in the case. She said that her daughter was in a state of shock after the incident, while the accused were "roaming freely" after the incident.

