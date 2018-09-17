Indian army man among three accused in Haryana student’s gang rape

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHANDIGARH: One of the three accused in the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman is an army man posted in Rajasthan and a police team has been sent to arrest him, Haryana DGP BS Sandhu said.
The police also released the pictures of the suspects named Munish, Nishu and Pankaj — the Indian army personnel. The trio allegedly abducted the woman from a bus stop and raped her in Haryana’s Mahendargarh district on Wednesday. "Of the three accused, one is an army man and a police team has gone to Rajasthan to arrest him.
I am sure he will be arrested today," he said. Sandhu said all the three accused were known to the victim. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case. According to the complaint, the woman was allegedly kidnapped by the accused, who arrived in a car, and took her to a secluded place where she was raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives. The accused left her near a bus stop in Kanina later in the day.
However, the father of the young woman, a school topper who was felicitated by the government, told reporters that she could have been raped by 8-10 persons. Her mother has accused the police of failing to take action in the case. She said that her daughter was in a state of shock after the incident, while the accused were "roaming freely" after the incident.
