20 injured as train derails near Attock

ATTOCK: At least 20 passengers were injured after nine wagons of the Peshawar-bound Khushhal Express derailed between Attock and Mianwali on Sunday, a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways told the Geo News.

The Rail traffic was suspended after the incident which took place between the Sohan Bridge and Makhad Road railway stations. The spokesperson confirmed that a rescue and relief operation is under way for the affected passengers and the derailed bogies. A relief train and rescue truck dispatched from Kundian Junction had reached the site of the incident while another rescue truck was enroute from Peshawar and a relief train from Rawalpindi were expected shortly, the spokesperson further added.

The Khushhal Express had departed from Karachi on Saturday. It was enroute to Peshawar via Mianwali and Attock. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Railways rejected an erroneous impression carried in a section of the media that the Khushhal Khan Express which met an unfortunate accident on Sunday morning between Massan and Sohan stations was inaugurated by the prime minister, says a press release.

The correct situation is that the Mianwali Express was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan which is running smoothly on its route between Rawalpindi and Mianwali. The spokesperson said: “Today's incident, took place ahead of Dawood Khail Railway station.” The spokesman rejects these stories as baseless misleading and contrary to facts.