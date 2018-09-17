Mon September 17, 2018
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

Fawad lauds HR minister for launching awareness drive about women's right

CJP tells private hospitals to put their house in order

Two people fall ill in restaurant in poison attack city: UK police

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Mini-budget, mega issues

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

‘Building dams sans Sindh consent illegal’

20 injured as train derails near Attock

Newspost

September 17, 2018

Build dams

The chief justice of Pakistan should be thanked for taking steps for the construction of dam. There is no denying the fact that the entire country is facing the problem of shortage of water. Since the country doesn’t have proper resources to store water, its rainwater is wasted.

This is why it is heartening to know that the CJP has taken a big step to ensure that the construction of dam in a timely manner. We thank him for this initiative and hope that Pakistanis will donate generously to the fund.

Muhammad Hassan Raza

Karachi

*****

The CJP has asked all Pakistanis to help Pakistan overcome the potential adverse effects of water scarcity by contributing towards the dam fund. He has taken this step in the best interest of the country. The fact that billions of rupees have been contributed willingly by people proves that Pakistanis have full faith in the sincerity and purpose of CJP’s initiative.

Many people are asking whether an organisation can make contributions to the fund on behalf of its employees. Here, it is important to mention that employeers cannot deduct an amount from salaries without the prior consent of employees. For example, according to the PAF and Army Act, no one can deduct a single paisa from the pay and allowances of serving or retired personnel without the consent of the individual concerned. Anyone who is unwilling to contribute towards such a voluntary cause has the right to object to it and no one including the services chiefs has the power to force anyone to give donations.

Group Captain(r) Saeed Nawaz Khan

Rawalpindi

