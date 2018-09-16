Unavailability of electricity : Transmission line of Golen Gol powerhouse disrupted in Upper Dir

DIR: The transmission line of the Golen Gol hydro powerhouse was disconnected after the joint declaration of an all parties conference (APC).

District Nazim of Upper Dir Sahibzada Fasihullah had called the APC.

The moot said that the passage of the transmission line would not be allowed through the district for not providing electricity to the local gridstation.

The participants of the APC decided that the transmission line would be disconnected until the Golen Gol authorities and the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) gave assurance in writing to provide electricity to the Chukiatan gridstation in Upper Dir.

The Golen Gol powerhouse project, Chitral, authorities had promised the representatives of Upper Dir to provide electricity to the district, but no step has been taken to honour the pledge.

District Nazim Sahibzada Fasihullah had called the APC over the issue.

Former MNA Sahibzada Tariqullah of Jamaat-e-Islami, PPP district president Arifullah Khan, former MPA Anwar Khan, ANP’s Azam Khan and Wahidullah, former MPA Malik Behram Khan, former MPA Anwar Khan Advocate, Trade Union Dir bazaar president Khalid Roghani, local bodies representatives and a number of elders and local people attended the meeting.

At the conference, all the participants decided to disconnect the transmission line of the Golen Gol hydro powerhouse passing through the district.

They said that the powerhouse project officials had not honoured the promise made to the people of Dir.

They said they were compelled to disrupt the transmission line to urge the authorities to provide electricity from the project to the Chukiatan gridstation.

Talking to reporters, the district nazim said they had approached the project authorities time and again to honour their pledge, but to no avail.

He said the issue did not pertain to a single political party as all the people living in the district were affected due to the non-provision of electricity.