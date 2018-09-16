Sun September 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi

Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi
CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words
Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday

Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
PM stops action against Katchi Abadis on railway land: Sheikh Rashid

PM stops action against Katchi Abadis on railway land: Sheikh Rashid
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
People to get powers through strong LGs: PM

People to get powers through strong LGs: PM
CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal
Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Unavailability of electricity : Transmission line of Golen Gol powerhouse disrupted in Upper Dir

DIR: The transmission line of the Golen Gol hydro powerhouse was disconnected after the joint declaration of an all parties conference (APC).

District Nazim of Upper Dir Sahibzada Fasihullah had called the APC.

The moot said that the passage of the transmission line would not be allowed through the district for not providing electricity to the local gridstation.

The participants of the APC decided that the transmission line would be disconnected until the Golen Gol authorities and the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) gave assurance in writing to provide electricity to the Chukiatan gridstation in Upper Dir.

The Golen Gol powerhouse project, Chitral, authorities had promised the representatives of Upper Dir to provide electricity to the district, but no step has been taken to honour the pledge.

District Nazim Sahibzada Fasihullah had called the APC over the issue.

Former MNA Sahibzada Tariqullah of Jamaat-e-Islami, PPP district president Arifullah Khan, former MPA Anwar Khan, ANP’s Azam Khan and Wahidullah, former MPA Malik Behram Khan, former MPA Anwar Khan Advocate, Trade Union Dir bazaar president Khalid Roghani, local bodies representatives and a number of elders and local people attended the meeting.

At the conference, all the participants decided to disconnect the transmission line of the Golen Gol hydro powerhouse passing through the district.

They said that the powerhouse project officials had not honoured the promise made to the people of Dir.

They said they were compelled to disrupt the transmission line to urge the authorities to provide electricity from the project to the Chukiatan gridstation.

Talking to reporters, the district nazim said they had approached the project authorities time and again to honour their pledge, but to no avail.

He said the issue did not pertain to a single political party as all the people living in the district were affected due to the non-provision of electricity.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener
Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari

Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari
Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt
Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC