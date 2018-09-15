Youssef wins Chief of Air Staff squash championship

KARACHI: Egypt’s Youssef Soliman won the Chief of the Air Staff International men’s squash championship in Islamabad on Friday.

World No 48 and fifth seed Youssef from Egypt stunned World No 20 and top seed Leo Au from Hong Kong 11-13, 11-13, 11-7, 11-6, 11-6 in the 76-minute final. Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Arshad Mehmood was the chief guest and awarded trophies and prizes to the players.Squash legends Qamar Zaman, Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan were also present during the ceremony.