CAS INTERNATIONAL SQUASH: Soliman upsets Adnan, to face Leo in decider

ISLAMABAD: World No 47 Youseff Soliman of Egypt turned the table on second seed Nafiizwan Adnan of Malaysia to set up CAS International Squash Tournament men’s final against Hong Kong’s Leo Au.

The contrasting semi-finals on Thursday saw Leo Au surviving local No 1 Tayyab Aslam’s early charge to win 11-9, 11-2, 11-5 while Soliman took 66 minutes to beat Adnan 4-11, 11-9, 13-11, 11-6.

The first semi-final saw a tough fight right at the outset with Tayyab giving good account of him in the first game. Local No 1 went neck-and-neck with Au getting ahead at last, courtesy to his superb fitness level. It almost took Au 27 minutes to win the first game. By the time the match entered into the second game, exhaustion was very much apparent from Tayyab’s game. He failed to offer same resistance during the next two games, losing the semi-final easily.

“He is a tough opponent and used to playing really hard matches. Even today he looked super fit,” Tayyab said.

Au was delighted saying everything worked to his plan. “I have enough stamina to play yet another match.”

The second semis turned out to be a close one with Nafizwan showing good account of him at early stage. The world No 40 kept Soliman at bay in the first match, making him run for points.

After losing the first game, the Egyptian put in some extra efforts in the second. Malaysian struggled to hit winners and was seen playing according to Soliman’s plan.

The second and third games went neck-and-neck with Soliman emerging winner at crucial stages. His cross court sizzlers backed by down the glass shots earned him many points.

By the time the match entered into fourth game, Malaysian was seen struggling for points.

“It was tough match as I was playing against experienced player. I played my normal game and turned out to be the winner,” Soliman said.

Soliman, however, faces a tough task in the final against No 1 seed Au who looks in good form.

The women’s final would be an all Egyptian affair as Rowan Elarby of Egypt overcame compatriot Farida Muhammed 11-2, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6 in the first semi-final.

In the second semis, Nada Abbas of Egypt beat Tong Tsz-Wing of Hong Kong 11-5, 9-11, 11-3, 11-9 easily. Both teenagers Rowan and Nada will now be seen in action in the final to be played

today (Friday).