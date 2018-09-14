Tayyab falls in CAS International squash semi-final

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam lost in the semi-finals of the $30,000 Chief of the Air Staff International men’s squash championship in Islamabad on Thursday.World No 20 and top seed Leo Au from Hong Kong thrashed world No 95 Tayyab 11-9, 11-2, 11-5 in the first semi-final.The second semi-final was played between world No 41 Nafizwan Adnan from Malaysia and world No 48 Youssef Soliman from Egypt.Fifth seed Youssef stunned second seed Nafizwan 4-11, 11-9, 13-11, 11-6 in 66 minutes.The final will be played between Leo Au and Youssef on Friday (today).