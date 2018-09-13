Schools for business

Both private and public schools in Pakistan have a poor level of infrastructure. My children study in a respected school in Peshawar. All four of them go to school on empty stomach. This is because the washrooms in the schools are much too dirty and students try not to use them. Moreover, small classrooms look like a congested train compartment. Students feel suffocated. Over the years, the country has witnessed the growth of private schools, which are constructed on small plots. While these schools charge high fee, they don’t pay any attention towards the problems faced by both students. In addition, these schools appoint under-qualified teachers who don’t even have teaching experience. The regulatory authority established to check private schools doesn’t take any action. The higher authorities must listen to the pleas of parents.

Engr Khuram Saleem

Peshawar