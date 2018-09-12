Pak women’s team to tour Bangladesh in October

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s cricket team will play four T20Is and an ODI against Bangladesh in Khulna from October 1 to October 8. Later, the women’s team will fly to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to attend a four-day acclimatisation camp from October 11 to 14 before featuring in a bilateral series comprising three ODIs and three T-20Is against Australia from October 18 to October 29.

The three ODIs to be played between Australia and Pakistan are part of the ICC Women’s Cricket Championship which is also a qualification process for the next Women’s World Cup.

At the conclusion of the “home” series against Australia, the women’s team will depart directly from Malaysia to West Indies to participate in the Women’s World T20. Pakistan are in Group B along with Australia, New Zealand, India and Ireland.