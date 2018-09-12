Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole
Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

People saddened by former first lady’s demise

People saddened by former first lady’s demise
NAB must set its own house in order: CJ

NAB must set its own house in order: CJ
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM

Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM
Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife

Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife
Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise
SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents

SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FPCCI opens office in Gwadar

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has inaugurated a regional office in Gwadar to facilitate entrepreneurs, and augment commercial activities in the backdrop of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, FPCCI President Ghazanfar Bilour said Gwadar was all set to serve as the trade and energy transportation hub. The FPCCI has opened a regional office in anticipation of such business activities in the port city, which also demonstrates the serious interest of the business community, he added.

“Gwadar was undoubtedly an economic asset toward sustainable development of Pakistan and the region, especially in the context of CPEC, a $65 billion project which was a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI),” he added. Highlighting the importance of the FPCCI Regional Office Gwadar, the apex trade body’s Vice President Syed Mazhar Nasir said the port would not only be limited to trans-shipment, containerised cargo, but would also provide opportunities for trade with landlocked central Asian republics and Afghanistan.

He pointed out that the FPCCI office would significantly contribute in the Gwadar Port activities and would also play an important role in reviving the historical Silk Route, providing transit to the central Asian countries from Pakistan in terms of shortest route and low cost connectivity to the Middle East and Africa.

Nasir remarked that apart from trade and industry, the FPCCI office would also contribute in exploring the great potential for the development of tourism in the port city and its surroundings because of its azure water and attractive white sandy beaches, temperate climate, and friendly people.

Underlining the importance of the FPCCI’s regional office, the federation Vice President Tariq Haleem said there was no denying of the fact that Gwadar Port could attract investors, create job opportunities, and open up new avenues of economic development in the coastal region, posting significant revenue to the government exchequer.

He was of the view that along with huge opportunities, there were a number of challenges which needed to be addressed on priority basis to make Gwadar the future of Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?
Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths

Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths
Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Photos & Videos

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'