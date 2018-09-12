FPCCI opens office in Gwadar

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has inaugurated a regional office in Gwadar to facilitate entrepreneurs, and augment commercial activities in the backdrop of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, FPCCI President Ghazanfar Bilour said Gwadar was all set to serve as the trade and energy transportation hub. The FPCCI has opened a regional office in anticipation of such business activities in the port city, which also demonstrates the serious interest of the business community, he added.

“Gwadar was undoubtedly an economic asset toward sustainable development of Pakistan and the region, especially in the context of CPEC, a $65 billion project which was a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI),” he added. Highlighting the importance of the FPCCI Regional Office Gwadar, the apex trade body’s Vice President Syed Mazhar Nasir said the port would not only be limited to trans-shipment, containerised cargo, but would also provide opportunities for trade with landlocked central Asian republics and Afghanistan.

He pointed out that the FPCCI office would significantly contribute in the Gwadar Port activities and would also play an important role in reviving the historical Silk Route, providing transit to the central Asian countries from Pakistan in terms of shortest route and low cost connectivity to the Middle East and Africa.

Nasir remarked that apart from trade and industry, the FPCCI office would also contribute in exploring the great potential for the development of tourism in the port city and its surroundings because of its azure water and attractive white sandy beaches, temperate climate, and friendly people.

Underlining the importance of the FPCCI’s regional office, the federation Vice President Tariq Haleem said there was no denying of the fact that Gwadar Port could attract investors, create job opportunities, and open up new avenues of economic development in the coastal region, posting significant revenue to the government exchequer.

He was of the view that along with huge opportunities, there were a number of challenges which needed to be addressed on priority basis to make Gwadar the future of Pakistan.