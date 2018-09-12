SECP centre to facilitate Gwadar businessmen

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has opened a fully-equipped and state-of-the-art facilitation centre in Gwadar, Balochistan to facilitate businesses registration, a statement said on Tuesday.

The SECP has taken several steps to facilitate the business community. It is one of the pioneer government departments that has provided facility to locals, as well as foreign businessmen at their doorstep in Gwadar Free Zone, it added.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a mega project, which is rightly considered a game changer, and it is very attractive for the local and foreign investors.

Being a vibrant and proactive organisation, the SECP extends utmost facilitation to all investors and it is a matter of pride that it registers a company within four hours of filing of complete documents.

The company registration within four hours is in line with the government’s initiative to provide ease of doing business in Pakistan.

The SECP has provided online and physical filing facility for incorporation of companies. The standard documents, including memorandum and article of association of various sectors are available on the SECP website, it said.

For a company’s online registration, the fee is Rs1,550, while for physical registration it is Rs3,000. The payment of fee can be made through credit / debit cards.

The registration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is simultaneously made on the registration of company and there is no need to visit the FBR to obtain national tax number (NTN), the statement said.

Now, there is no need to obtain digital signature for filling documents. The SECP provides free of charge copies along with the registration certificate of necessary forms / documents that are required by the company for opening bank account, etc. The commission has recently introduced a new concept of limited liability partnership (LLP). It combines the flexibility of a general partnership and the advantages of limited liability of a company. It is very useful for the business community, especially for small investors.