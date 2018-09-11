Tue September 11, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

Rawalpindi outplay ZTBL in Quaid Trophy

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi surprised ZTBL by five wickets in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) match at the Pindi Stadium on the third day, Monday.

Set to score 131 for win, Rawalpindi raced home for the loss of five wickets with Asif Ali (68 not out) making the decisive contribution for the hosts. He struck 10 fours during his 109-ball not out innings.

Earlier, ZTBL were bowled out for only 71 in the second innings with Syed Tauseeq Shah (4-15), Haseeb Azam (3-21) and Saad Altaf (3-33) running through the batting line up. ZTBL managed 173 in their first innings. Rawalpindi Region replied with 115 conceding 58 runs first innings lead.

Scores: ZTBL 173 all out in 56 overs (Anas Mustafa 55, Haris Majeed 46, Syed Touseeq Shah 4-49, Haseeb Azam 3-25) and 71 all out in 29.4 overs (M Aamir 25, Syed Touseeq Shah 4-15, Haseeb Azam 3-21, Saad Altaf 3-33). Rawalpindi Region 115 all out in 48.4 overs (Haseeb Azam 40, M Ali 5-31) and 131-5 in 49.5 overs (Asif Ali 68 not out, Haseeb Azam 36, Imran Khan Sr. 3-43, M Ali 2-32)

Scores of other matches: At National Stadium Karachi: Karachi Region Whites 338 all out in 92.2 overs (M Hasan 125, Khurram Manzoor 108, Kashif Bhatti 3-78, Ahmed Jamal 2-95, Zia-ul-Haq 2-49) SSGCL 531-9 in 176 overs (Fawad Alam 141 not out, Awais Zia 108, Muzammil Nizam 103, 202 balls, Waleed Ahmed 6-155, Hassan Khan 2-104).

At Multan Cricket Stadium Multan: Multan Region 290 all out in 128 overs (Imran Rafiq 65, Usman Liaqat 43, Waqas Maqsood 3-39, Waqar Malik 3-46) and 98-4 in 42.2 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 26, Mansoor Amjad 2-20). Wapda 288 all out in 96.2 overs (Adnan Raees 91, Salman Butt 68, M Ali Khan 3-26, Sajjad Hussain 2-88, M Irfan 2-50, Asif Fawad 2-80)

At Iqbal Cricket Stadium Faisalabad: PTV 261 all out in 70.2 overs (M Waqas 101, M Yasin 54, Saud Shakeel 52, Aizaz Cheema 6-57) and 252-4 dec in 59 overs (Umair Khan 89, Saud Shakeel 78, Zafar Gohar 2-43) Lahore Region Blues 204 all out in 68.4 overs (Zafar Gohar 76, Saad Nasim 36, Tabish Khan 8-41) and 19-1 in 3.5 overs.

At LCCA Ground Lahore: No play on Monday due to wet outfield. Earlier scores: NBP 273 all out in 104.2 overs (Ali Asad 103, Rameez Raja 31, M Irfan 5-80, Babar Rehman 2-66) Lahore Region White (18-3 in 7.3 overs (Atta Ullah 3-0).

At KRL Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi: HBL 228 all out in 73.3 overs (Abid Ali 71, Ammad Butt 46, Zahid Mahmood 4-59, Taj Wali 2-45, Sajid Khan 2-61) and 122 all out in 30.3 overs (Imran Farhat 23, Umar Akmal 20, Sajid Khan 3-25, Taj Wali 3-48, Zahid Mahmood 2-16). Peshawar Region 193 all out in 59.3 overs (Israrullah 74, Agha Salman 4-15, Abdul Rehman 3-75, Saad Kahn 2-7) and 159-4 in 40 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 68 not out, Sahibzada Farhan 46, Abdul Rehman 2-47. Result: Peshawar Region won by 6 wickets.

At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium Abbottabad: SNGPL 461-8 dec in 117 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 145, Imran Butt 111, Adnan Akmal 53, Asad Shafiq 52, Adnan Ghaus 4-113).

FATA Region 266 all out in 102 overs (Samiullah Jr 104*, M Naeem 61, Rahat Ali 5-78, M Rizwan 2-10, Asad Ali 2-66) and 79-6 in 36 overs (Samiullah Jr. 24, 69 M Hafeez 4-20).

