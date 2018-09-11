Tue September 11, 2018
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

PUC releases code of conduct for peace during Muharram

LAHORE: Pakistan Ulema Council with the coordination of all the Islamic schools of thought has released 10-point 'Code of Conduct' for maintenance of peace during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

First 10 days of Muharram will be observed as "Ashra-e-Farooq-o-Hussain. Meanwhile, in the meeting of Supreme Executive Council of Pakistan Ulema Council, it was decided unanimously that membership campaign will be launched on part of office-bearers of Pakistan Ulema Council all over Pakistan from 1st Muharram to 1st Rabiul Awal.

Call to collect donations for the cause of dams in Pakistan will be announced from all mosques affiliated with Wafaq-ul-Masajid Pakistan from coming Friday, said the meeting of Central Executive Council of Pakistan Ulema Council on Monday.

The meeting announced that Pakistan Ulema Council will endorse all the programmes and initiatives taken by the government in accordance with the Shariah and Constitution of Pakistan.

After meeting of Central Executive Council, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi accompanying other central office-bearers of the council, including Maulana Abdul Kareem Nadeem, Maulana Abdul Hameed Wattoo, Qazi Matiullah Saeedi, Maulana Asad Ullah Farooq, Maulana Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Ashfaq Patafi, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Mujahid, Maulana Hassan Ahmed Husseini, Maulana Nauman Hashir and Maulana Habib Shah Jamali announced decisions of the meeting.

The meeting announced unanimously that any bid to make chaos either on political and religious grounds will not be allowed in the country. The PUC Code of Conduct for Muharram demanded the government complete ban on use of loudspeaker except ‘Azan’ and ‘Juma sermon’ and ban on hate literature; ensure protection to the sacred places and worship places of the minorities living in Pakistan.

