Mon September 10, 2018
Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2018

Re-polling in Shangla today

BISHAM: Re-polling is being held today in the provincial assembly PK-23 constituency in Shangla district where a tough contest is expected between the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had declared the election for PK-23 null and void as the turnout of the women voters was less than 10 percent. Strict security arrangements have been made for the re-polling as contingents of the army have reached the constituency. Shaukat Yousafzai of the PTI had won the PK-23 seat in the July 25 general election by securing 17,399 votes. Muhammad Rishad Khan of the PML-N was the runner-up. The re-polling is being held today as per the announcement of the ECP. The constituency has 200,555 registered voters, including 86,728 women. A total of 135 polling stations, including 21 for women, have been established in the constituency. Of the 135 polling stations, 18 have been declared highly sensitive and 35 sensitive. Shaukat Yousafzai is being supported by the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and dissident workers of the Awami National Party (ANP). Mohammad Rishad Khan has the backing of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) apart from his own party, PML-N.

