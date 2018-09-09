‘Sacrifices of martyrs should be remembered’

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League Leader Ch Shafay Hussain, son of Ch Shujat Hussain, has said celebrating Defense and Shuhada-e-Pakistan Day by the armed forces as “We Love Pakistan” was very commendable. According to a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that we were proud of the Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the frontiers and Ghazis who stayed steadfast in the battlefield. “Today we feel safe due to blessings of Almighty Allah and the armed forces of Pakistan, role of the army in foiling the conspiracies of the internal and external enemies is quite appreciable,” he said. Shafay said that sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan should be remembered throughout the year and people of Pakistan would continue supporting the army.