Rawalpindi crush AJK

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi inflicted crushing innings and nine runs defeat on AJK in the Inter-Region Under-19 Three-Day Cricket Tournament match here at the Marghazar Ground Friday.

After bowling out AJK for 207 in the first innings, Rawalpindi skittled out AJK for 158 in the second outing.

Rawalpindi scored 374-9 in their first innings. Awais Akram (44) and Hassan Azmat (32) played well for AJK in the first innings while Shahid Ahmad (37) and Hassan Azmat (32) scored some runs in the second.

Farhan Shafiq picked up 8-100, taking four wickets each in both innings.

Scores in brief: At Marghazar Ground: Rawalpindi 374-9 in 79 overs (Haider Ali 133, Mubashir Khan 37, Razaul Mustafa 51 not out, Zaid Khan 37; Zohaib Bukhari 3-72, Usama Fazil 2-94, Najam Naseer 3-94). AJK 207 all out in 81.1 overs (Awais Akram 44, Hassan Azmat 32, Qazi Arbqan 27; Muhammad Ajmal 2-18, Farhan Shafiq 4-48, Shehraz Khan 2-52) and 158 all out in 73.3 overs (Shahid Ahmed 37, Hasan Azmat 34; Farhan Shafiq 4-52, M Suliman Khushi 3-12, Mubashir Khan 2-45). Result: Rawalpindi won by an inning and nine runs.

At Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala: Sialkot 341-7 in 83 overs (Umer Shafiq 140, Mohsin Riaz 102; Haroon Wahid 2-35, Bilal Ahmed 2-59) and 198-3 decl in 47 overs (Asher Bhatti 100 not out, Umer Shafiq 52; M Sarim Ashfaq 2-18). Islamabad 246 all out in 72.3 overs (Sarim Ashfaq 61, Zahid Iqbal 41, Jawad Ahmed 33; Ghulam Mohiuddin 4-97, Farrukh Waqas 3-42) and 85-2 in 27 overs (Hasan Abid Kayani 43 not out, Zahid Iqbal 28 not out; Ghulam Mohiuddin 2-16). Result: Match drawn.