NZ Blues, EZ Whites triumphant in U-16 Cricket

LAHORE: Another three matches were decided in the ongoing Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) Inter Zonal Under-16 One-day Cricket Tournament at different venues here on Friday.
North Zone Blues beat West Zone Blues by 99 runs at Ittefaq LRCA Ground.
Scores: North Zone Blues 261/5 in 40 overs (Ali Zuraiz Asif 90, Ibrar Afzaal 80, M Arslan 40 not out, Umair Nazir 2/39)
West Zone Blues 162/3 in 40 overs (Hassan Hameed 46, Umer Eman 44, Oman Shahid 37 not out, M Amir 2/18).
East Zone Whites beat North Zone Whites by 90 runs at Cricket Centre Ground.
Scores: East Zone Whites 252/8 in 40 overs (Usama Aqeel 111, M Subhan 31, Shahwaiz Irfan 23, M Ali 3/41, Asad Ali 2/36). North Zone Whites 162 in 38.5 overs (Jafer Bilal 47, Umer Kashif 27, Aizad Asad 26, Munib Zafar 2/31, Aliyan Tahir 2/47). West Zone Whites beat East Zone Blues by 6 wickets at Stags Ground:
Scores: East Zone Blues 197 in 37 overs (Saif Khan 66, Ali Hamza 30, M Shabbir 3/27, Ashan Kaleem 2/34, Soban Malik 2/43). West Zone Whites 198/4 in 36.4 overs (Taib Sohail Farooqi 107*, Daniyal Ahmed 61, Saif Khan 2/34).
