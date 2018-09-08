PCB relieves four advisers

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has fired all four advisers to chairman. All of them had been appointed by former chairman Najam Sethi. Those dismissed are Shoaib Akhter, Salahuddin, Shakeel Sheikh and Aizad Syed.Shakeel Sheikh was close to Sethi who appointed him as adviser for infrastructure.

Director Games Development Aizad was adviser for women’s and school cricket. Former Test cricketer Salahuddin was adviser for media affairs in Karachi. Shoaib had resigned a day before the announcement. He announced the decision through a tweet.