Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Charsadda DC to face inquiry’

CHARSADDA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Human Rights Barrister Sultan Muhammad Khan said on Thursday Charsadda Deputy Commissioner Mian Abdul Qadir Shah would face an inquiry for his insulting attitude towards journalists.

“A decision has been taken with the consultation of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to launch a probe against Deputy Commissioner Mian Abdul Qadir Shah for insulting journalists instead of explaining his position on illegal cutting of trees. Action will be taken in the light of the inquiry report findings,” said the law minister while talking to the media after visiting the Charsadda Press Club.

The minister said the deputy commissioner was a public servant and by misbehaving with the journalists he acted against the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who had always asked the civil servants to behave well with the people while discharging official duties.

Meanwhile, the journalists, activists of political parties, students, traders and members of civil society staged protest against the misbehaviour of the deputy commissioner.

Chanting slogans

against the deputy commissioner, the protesters gathered at the Farooq-i-Azam Chowk.

Addressing the participants of the rally, the speakers demanded the government to probe the matter and suspend the official.

“The prime minister has directed the officials to give respect to the people. However, the deputy commissioner negated the government policy while misbehaving with the journalists,” said one of the speakers.

They asked the prime minister, chief justice of Pakistan and chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to order probe into the incident.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use