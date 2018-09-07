‘Charsadda DC to face inquiry’

CHARSADDA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Human Rights Barrister Sultan Muhammad Khan said on Thursday Charsadda Deputy Commissioner Mian Abdul Qadir Shah would face an inquiry for his insulting attitude towards journalists.

“A decision has been taken with the consultation of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to launch a probe against Deputy Commissioner Mian Abdul Qadir Shah for insulting journalists instead of explaining his position on illegal cutting of trees. Action will be taken in the light of the inquiry report findings,” said the law minister while talking to the media after visiting the Charsadda Press Club.

The minister said the deputy commissioner was a public servant and by misbehaving with the journalists he acted against the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who had always asked the civil servants to behave well with the people while discharging official duties.

Meanwhile, the journalists, activists of political parties, students, traders and members of civil society staged protest against the misbehaviour of the deputy commissioner.

Chanting slogans

against the deputy commissioner, the protesters gathered at the Farooq-i-Azam Chowk.

Addressing the participants of the rally, the speakers demanded the government to probe the matter and suspend the official.

“The prime minister has directed the officials to give respect to the people. However, the deputy commissioner negated the government policy while misbehaving with the journalists,” said one of the speakers.

They asked the prime minister, chief justice of Pakistan and chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to order probe into the incident.