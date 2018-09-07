Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ex-navy chief praises Ch Zahoor Elahi’s role in 1965 war

LAHORE: The former chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Shariff has said others only make tall claims while Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, the father of Ch Shujaat Hussain and uncle of Pervaiz Elahi presented a cheque of Rs3 lakh to Gen Ayub Khan with a request to use this amount towards the establishment of a “special fund” for supporting the widows and dependents of 1965 war martyrs. The former chief of Naval Staff met different delegations in Islamabad on Pakistan’s Defence & Martyrs’ Day to pay tribute to those who had sacrificed their lives for Pakistan and to refresh memories.

Ch Zahoor Elahi also requested Gen Ayub Khan to differentiate this “special fund” from all other funds. He said this sincere gesture was rarely seen nowadays. The retired naval chief made a special reference to the patriotic songs of melody queen Noor Jehan which had charged the valiant soldiers during the 1965 war. He said Ch Zahoor Elahi arranged an impressive function that was attended by Justice Sajjad Ahmad Jan (father of former president Wasim Sajjad), Justice Anwaarul Haq and a large number of intellectuals, bureaucrats and jurists. In this function, Ch Zahoor Elahi presented a gold crown to Noor Jehan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use