Complaint lodged against wushu official for taking her kid to Asiad Village

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan contingent returned home from one of the poorest shows in the Asian Games, a complaint against a female wushu official has been lodged for taking along with her a five and half year kid to the Asian Games Village.

One of the contingent officials lodged a written complaint with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) against female wushu managers Ambreen Iftikhar for breaking all the rules by taking with her a kid to the Asian Games.

The News has learnt from well-placed sources that the complaint mentioned her name and her totally uncalled for step which left other Pakistan contingent officials perplexed on many occasion s during the Game’s proceedings.

“Nowhere in any Games bringing your child is allowed. There is no rule that allows kids to get accreditation for the Games. Other countries officials were just amazed as why the official was even allowed entry to the Games village,” the written complaint says. POA was requested to take necessary action against the concerned official to set a precedent for others.

When The News approached POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood he confirmed receiving complaint against the wushu female official. “Yes, we have received a written complaint against female official from one of the contingent officials on her breaking the rules in a blunt way. Ambreen is our former national wushu champion and had requested for accreditation for her child well before the Games. The POA refused to oblige her mainly because there are no rules that allow us extending such facility to a kid during the Games. Why and how she had taken such a step would be interrogated,” he said. The POA has convened meeting of all concerned officials which were part of teams during the Asian Games on Saturday.

“We have convened a meeting Saturday to look into these indiscipline cases and at the same time would consider performance of each team during the Games,” POA secretary said. When Malik iftikhar Ahmad Awan, president Wushu Federation who also happens to be the husband of Amreen was approached he said that there was no harm in taking along your kid to the Games Village. “Look we were allowed entry to the village by the organisers and that was why our kid stayed there for well over twenty days.”

Iftikhar also said that as a manager and coaches, the officials were supposed to get dailies of players and distribute it back amongst players. “What is the job of manager then?” he questioned. Iftikhar said that his wife also plans to register complaint against some of the contingent officials for misbehaving. “We would do that in due course.” One good thing, however, was that no Pakistani or Games officials took the matter with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). In that case, the issue could have gone out of hands.