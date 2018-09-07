‘All literary institutions to be made functional’

Islamabad: The government will fulfil its responsibility by making all-out efforts for the development of literature, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood.

"All literary institutions in the country will be made functional," he told a reference held here in the memory of renowned poet Ahmad Faraz.

The event organised by the Pakistan Academy of Letters was presided over by Shafqat Mahmood, while Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz, the son of Ahmad Faraz, was the chief guest. Writers Iftikhar Arif and Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik also spoke on the occasion, where people from all walks of life showed up in large numbers.

The minister said the work of poets and literary figures reflected eras of civilization and the government would make every endeavour to preserve the country's literary and cultural heritage.