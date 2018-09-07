Rs164.87m cheques distributed among depts

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Thursday distributed cheques amounting to Rs164.879 million among the representatives of different government and private departments.

NAB Director Amjad Majeed was the chief guest at cheques giving ceremony. Speaking at the ceremony, Director Amjad Majid said the process of accountability has enrooted into almost every provincial and federal organisation. Moreover, anti-corruption activities have also been paced up which would strengthen the accountability mechanism, he said and added complaints against private housing societies regarding illegal sale of plots and other acts of treachery in housing sector have increased manifolds but NAB is working diligently to address all such complaints.

The director handed over cheques amounting to Rs 82.95 million to the representative of Chief Secretary, Punjab, official from Lahore Development Authority received Rs7.64 million cheque, Gujranwala Irrigation Employees Cooperative Housing Society Rs 3 million cheque, Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) Rs20.104 million cheque, National Fertilizers Marketing Limited Rs16.48 million cheque, Collector Preventive Lahore Rs14.63 million, National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Rs9.58 million, Bank Al-Falah Private Limited Rs2.87 million and cheque worth Rs.584 million handed over to official from National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).