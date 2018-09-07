Industrial growth tops agenda: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries, Trade and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Malik Tahir Javaid have asked the private sector to work as partners to accelerate growth.

The minister said joint efforts are needed to get desired results, adding that industrial sector is the driving force of the economy and all resources would be utilised to resolve the problems being faced by the Punjab industries.

Rapid growth of industry and sustainable development is the top agenda of his ministry, he said, adding that comprehensive strategy is being evolved to ensure state-of-the-art industrial infrastructure, skilled workforce and investment facilities to the business community.

The LCCI president said poverty reduction, creation of new employment opportunities, revenue generation and relief to the masses are directly linked with the growth of industrial sector that must be ensured by taking stakeholders on board in policy formulation.