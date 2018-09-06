27 suspects arrested in Kohat search

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KOHAT: The police claimed to have arrested 27 suspected persons and seized arms during search and strike operations at various areas in the district on Wednesday.
The official sources said that the police launched search and strike operations in various areas and arrested 27 suspects. The law-enforcers also seized a gun, seven pistols, double-barrel shotgun and numerous cartridges.
KOHAT: The police claimed to have arrested 27 suspected persons and seized arms during search and strike operations at various areas in the district on Wednesday.
The official sources said that the police launched search and strike operations in various areas and arrested 27 suspects. The law-enforcers also seized a gun, seven pistols, double-barrel shotgun and numerous cartridges.
Comments