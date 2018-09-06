Govt asked to form body to probe election ‘rigging’

MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party south Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood Wednesday demanded the government to immediately constitute a parliamentary committee to investigate alleged rigging in the recent elections.

Talking to journalists here on Wednesday, he demanded forensic audit of the Form 45. “Pakistan has passed through crucial juncture of most controversial elections of the history. The election controversy is not only spread to RTS failures but the issues of ousting polling agents from the counting process and unavailability of security were also critical. These issues need in-depth probe,” he demanded.

He said majority of the candidates were unable to acknowledge the transparency of elections and were unable to compromise on the results. He said a very stingy situation had been created after the Nadra’s demand of forensic audit of the RTS.

The PPP leader said all Form-45 need probe and forensic audit because they lacked the signatures of polling agents which was a sheer violation of the law and election rules. He said the mandate of political parties was stolen in the recent elections.

Nadra’s demand for forensic audit of the RTS is a challenge to the sitting government to prove elections’ transparency otherwise it would be considered that change of government was part of a deep conspiracy.

Mehmood said no compromise would be made on great national interest. All stakeholders should think in the larger interest of democracy. The PPP had greatly sacrificed for democracy. PPP south Punjab senior vice president Khawaja Rizwan Alam and PPP federal executive council member Abdul Qadir Shaheen was also present on the occasion.