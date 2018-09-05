Wed September 05, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2018

Bahawalpur, Faisalabad taste big victories

By LAHORE: Bahawalpur and Faisalabad Division Under-15 football teams thrashed their opponents with big margins in their respective matches of Punjab U-15 Boys Football Cup at Punjab Football Stadium on Monday evening.

After league round matches, four teams Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan and Faisalabad have reached the semifinal stage of the event. It’s worth-mentioning that Sports Board Punjab is organizing the U-15 Boys Football Cup with the collaboration of Punjab Football Association (PbFA).

Bahawalpur trounced Gujranwala by 6-1 in the first match on Monday evening. M Sufiyan and Abdullah struck two goals each in 27th, 54th and 72nd, 79th minutes respectively. Muzammal netted a goal in 40th minute while Hamza Farooq scored in 52nd minute of the match. Gujranwala’s solitary goal was netted by Daud in 45thminute. Faisalabad pulverised Sargodha by 5-1 in the second match of the day.

Faisalabad’s striker Abdur Rehman was in excellent form netting three goals in 9th, 57th and 69th minute. The remaining two goals of the victorious team were scored by Wasif in 2nd and 46th minute. Sargodha’s Ali Afzal scored his team’s only goal in 23rd.

U-15 Cup closing ceremony today: The grand closing ceremony of Punjab U-15 Boys Football Cup will be held at 6.30pm at Punjab Football Stadium on Wednesday (today). Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Hussain Durrani and Punjab Sports Minister Taimoor Khan will be guests of honour at the prize distribution ceremony. Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Ch and DG SBP Aamir Jan will also be present on this occasion. A befitting tribute will be presented to martyrs of September 6 war and a special performance will also be presented in this regard.

