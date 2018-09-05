Wed September 05, 2018
Islamabad

Obaid Abrar Khan
September 5, 2018



Information, communication technologies contest tomorrow

Islamabad : Huawei in collaboration with Higher Education Commission has announced its 3rd Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Competition in Pakistan. The opening ceremony will be held on September 06 at HEC Islamabad office.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood would be the chief guest, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and Chairman HEC Prof. Tariq Banuri will also attend the 3rd ICT Opening ceremony.

Huawei has invited colleges and universities from all over the Pakistan to participate in Huawei ICT competition 2018 to promote ICT industry.

Huawei in collaboration with Higher education commission Pakistan has launched Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy (HAINA) programme. This program provides opportunities to promote studies of advanced technologies by R&D and adopting Huawei’s globally renowned university-enterprise cooperation model.

In Pakistan this competition is a critical initiative for enhancing the quality of future ICT professionals, a key pillar in national agendas of building knowledge based economies.

The competition increases national ICT competitiveness, supporting local students across Pakistan.

In 2018 the 3rd ICT competition the aim is to motivate more students to register for the competition and polish their ICT talent. Huawei shall pay special focus on holding awareness seminars, workshops and preliminary rounds of this year’s competition at Pakistan’s 14 running HAINAs starting from this month. Huawei is going to 50 universities for the road show.

Initially more than 10,000 students from reputable universities are expected to register for the online test. 5000 students will take preliminary test, out of which 500 students will appear for e-learning test.

Top 100 students will give the lab test. The most competitive 6 students will be selected for the international round which will be held in Huawei Headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

