Four-nation hockey event from September 26 in Lahore

KARACHI: The six-nation hockey tournament scheduled to be held in Pakistan in September has been curtailed to four nations and named Hockey Series Open (HSO) with the approval of FIH, ‘The News’ learnt on Tuesday.

A source said that Turkey and Oman withdrew citing various reasons. The four teams now competing for the title will be Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan and Pakistan. Olympian Naveed Alam, PHF’s director development and domestic, said that the tournament would be held in Lahore from September 26-30.

He said the tournament would be held on single league basis. He said that instead of the senior team, juniors would represent Pakistan. He added that the other three nations would send their senior teams. Naveed said that foolproof security arrangements would be made for all teams.