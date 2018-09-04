Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bahawalpur down Islamabad in U-19 Cricket

ISLAMABAD: Bahawalpur got better of Islamabad by 87-runs in the National Under-19 three-day cricket at the National Ground Monday.

After declaring their second innings close at 119 for 8, Bahawalpur set 253 runs winning target for Islamabad.Islamabad were bowled out for 165 runs in the second innings with Hammad Siddique (35) playing well. For Bahawalpur M Junaid (5-83) and Ali Imran (3-28) bowled well in the second innings.

Bahawalpur 234 all out in 83 overs (Ali Imran 78, M Junaid 47, Zain ul Abidin 5-67, Haroon Wahid 2-44) and 119-8 decl in 42.5 overs (Ali Imran 41, Zain ul Abidin 4-34, M Musa 2-16) Islamabad Region 101 all out in 52.2 overs (Zahid Iqbal 27, M Hamza 4-13, Muzammil Khan 4-24) and 165 all out in 61.3 overs (Hammad Siddique 35, Haroon Wahid 26, M Junaid 5-83, Ali Imran 3-28)

Result: Bahawalpur Region U-19 won by 87 Runs Scores of other matches: At Marghazar Ground, Islamabad: Rawalpindi Region 274-7 in 83 overs (Ziad Khan 88, Mubasir Khan 75, Arish Ali Khan 3-58) and 50-1 in 15 overs (Ziad Khan 25 not out, M Hamza 1-10)

Karachi Region White 278-9 in 81 overs (M Taha 104, Ammar Iqbal 59, Sheraz Khan 3-67, M Ajmal 2-30, Ziad Khan 2-13). Result: Match drawn

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations
Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence
Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Photos & Videos

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father