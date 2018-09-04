Bahawalpur down Islamabad in U-19 Cricket

ISLAMABAD: Bahawalpur got better of Islamabad by 87-runs in the National Under-19 three-day cricket at the National Ground Monday.

After declaring their second innings close at 119 for 8, Bahawalpur set 253 runs winning target for Islamabad.Islamabad were bowled out for 165 runs in the second innings with Hammad Siddique (35) playing well. For Bahawalpur M Junaid (5-83) and Ali Imran (3-28) bowled well in the second innings.

Bahawalpur 234 all out in 83 overs (Ali Imran 78, M Junaid 47, Zain ul Abidin 5-67, Haroon Wahid 2-44) and 119-8 decl in 42.5 overs (Ali Imran 41, Zain ul Abidin 4-34, M Musa 2-16) Islamabad Region 101 all out in 52.2 overs (Zahid Iqbal 27, M Hamza 4-13, Muzammil Khan 4-24) and 165 all out in 61.3 overs (Hammad Siddique 35, Haroon Wahid 26, M Junaid 5-83, Ali Imran 3-28)

Result: Bahawalpur Region U-19 won by 87 Runs Scores of other matches: At Marghazar Ground, Islamabad: Rawalpindi Region 274-7 in 83 overs (Ziad Khan 88, Mubasir Khan 75, Arish Ali Khan 3-58) and 50-1 in 15 overs (Ziad Khan 25 not out, M Hamza 1-10)

Karachi Region White 278-9 in 81 overs (M Taha 104, Ammar Iqbal 59, Sheraz Khan 3-67, M Ajmal 2-30, Ziad Khan 2-13). Result: Match drawn